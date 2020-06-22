Here are local ordinances about setting off fireworks in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With July 4th around the corner, and professional firework shows being canceled, we are seeing an increase in individual firework purchases.

Here is a compiled list of area ordinances, in case you are letting some off in the backyard this Independence Day in the Mountain State.

City of Charleston: Not be permitted to use fireworks, except between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day, or between 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

However, that a person may request permission from the chief of police to use fireworks for a special event or occasion at other days or times not regularly permitted herein, and the chief of police shall have reasonable discretion, on a case by case basis and after consultation with the chief of the fire department, to approve such a request.

City of Huntington: Applicants for a fireworks display permit must complete the application as prescribed by state law and the State Fire Marshal and the City of Huntington and submit the required fees, site diagram and other documents, including, but not limited to, a certificate of liability insurance specifically listing the City of Huntington as an additional insured, in the amounts required by the state at a minimum of 30 days prior to the proposed date of the display.

The city fire marshal and/or his or her designee shall have the authority to terminate any fireworks display under this section at any time if in the opinion of the city fire marshal and/or his or her designee, the display has become unsafe or if any part of this subsection is not being complied with.

City of Hurricane: Fireworks include consumer fireworks, display fireworks and special effects. Fireworks does not include sparkling devices, novelties, toy caps or model rockets. Fireworks are only permitted for use on July 3, July 4 and Dec. 31 of each year (from 6 p.m. to midnight ), unless authorized in writing by the mayor or city manager.

City of Oak Hill: Not permitted to use fireworks, except between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, or beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and no later than 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

However, a person may request permission from the chief of police to use fireworks for a special event or occasion on other days and times not regularly permitted herein, and the chief of police shall have reasonable discretion, on a case by case basis and after consultation with the chief of the fire department, to approve such a request.

