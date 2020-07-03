Here is the cost of moving the Jefferson Davis statue

FRANKFORT, KY (AP/WOWK) — Moving a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the Kentucky Capitol to Davis’ birthplace in western Kentucky is costing the state $225,000.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the state Finance and Administration Cabinet recorded the no-bid contract with America Industrial Contractors on June 12, the day the Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted 11-1 to remove the statue.
The statue was out of the Capitol the next day.
Gov. Andy Beshear, D-KY, said he viewed the Davis statue as a divisive symbol. Beshear was asked about the Davis statue during a time of unrest in Louisville, where crowds have protested over police interactions with Blacks.
“Even if there are those who think it’s a part of history, there should be a better place to put it in historic context,” Beshear said. “And right now, seeing so much pain in our state and across our country, can’t we at least realize that in so many of our fellow Kentuckians … it is in the very least so hurtful to them? And doesn’t that at least justify it not sitting where it does right now?”
