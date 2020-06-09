Here is what Election Day looks like in the Mountain State

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Election Day looks a little different this year across the Mountain State. Although there has been some turmoil, voters are still going to the polls.

Whether you voted absentee ballot or in person, election officials are encouraging you to make your voice heard.

You have to get out and vote and get to the polls. It’s important, it’s a part of our democracy, so many people have fought for our right to vote and have free and fair elections. Ben Salango, D-WV Gubernatorial candidate

However, there was concern about the possibility of there not being enough poll workers on Election Day. Kanawha County lost about 100 poll workers Monday and the issues didn’t stop there.

They started calling in this morning. So it went crazy for a while, but we sent people to them. I think only a couple of precincts were late. Vera McCormick, Kanawha County Clerk

There was also some confusion regarding one polling place in Dunbar. Residents had trouble reaching their precinct due to construction blocking off roads.

Nothing was going to stop me from voting today. I hope nothing stops anyone else from voting today. Dunbar resident

The COVID-19 pandemic also created concerns about voters using the same machines Polling places are taking extra measures so people remain healthy.

They provide everyone with masks, gloves, and a pen. The pen is disposable so they took extra precautions with voters so we can keep everyone safe during the process. Ben Salango, D-WV Gubernatorial candidate

Whether it’s a County Clerk or poll worker, everyone is working together to have results once the polls close.

