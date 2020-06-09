Here’s what is changing about the Cabell County Fair this year

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — With the onset of COVID-19, it’s become the ‘new normal’ to hear about nothing but closures and cancellations. However, there is a little bit of good news today:

There is still one cherished event that is keeping its doors—or rather, gates—open.

It may seem empty at the moment, but in a few weeks the Cabell County Fairgrounds will look a little livelier.

Fair Board President Anita Robinson says they decided to go ahead and vote to keep the fair on the schedule.

“Our derbies and mud bogs take place on the other side of that hill, so everybody can sit on the hill and we’ve got all the sides available and we’ll have stands too,” Robinson said.

As with other county celebrations, however, there are some changes.

“Yesterday evening we voted to proceed with the fair as a modified fair… it’s not a full-fledged fair like we’ve had in the past. Our main goal was to promote our livestock, our Four H’rs and FFA and we wanted to take care of them,” Robinson said.

That’s because those who raise livestock for this event—many of them children—often do so for months or even years beforehand.

Although the fair will look a little different this year due to the modifications in place because of COVID-19, it’s still shaping up to be a full event.

“We have voted to go ahead and do the derbies on Thursday and Friday evening. We’re doing mud-bogs all day on Saturday. We have our fireworks on Saturday night,” Robinson said.

The changes include not having vendors and carnival rides this year, but Robinson says they will still have some concessions.

“We can’t do anything indoors, everything has to be out in the open,” Robinson said.

To anyone on the fence about coming out to this modified event, Robinson had this to say:

“We know that the fair is not gonna be very much this year. We know that. But we encourage you to come out and support one another and do it safely.” Anita Robinson, Cabell County Fair President

The Cabell County Fair will run from July 23-25,2020 in Milton, and they are still looking for sponsors for the event. If you’re interested in becoming a sponsor or getting in touch with the fair board, you can reach them at their Facebook page.

