Here is what you need to know about your absentee ballot

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tuesday is Election Day in West Virginia.

Some folks had a last chance to get a jump on voting on Monday, June 8, 2020.

5 p.m. Monday was the deadline to drop off an absentee ballot in person with county clerks across the state.

If you haven’t sent your absentee ballot by the deadline, you have one final chance to do so.

This year absentee ballots were an option for the primary elections. If your ballot was delivered in person by 5 p.m. or is postmarked by Election Day, your vote counts.

There’s a lot of people that still don’t feel good going out in public so that’s the reason for all the absentee ballots we sent out, to help them. Vera McCormick, Kanawha County Clerk

More than 262,000 West Virginians had requested an absentee ballot and more than 190,000 had already been returned as of the deadline on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. But, some voters still want to vote in person even though they requested an absentee ballot.

“I thought it was very convenient, especially for me having kids at home. I did everything on my own time,” explains one Kanawha County voter.

Many are hoping to see absentee ballots continue into the general election. As far as the process goes for county clerks, including McCormick, it’s different than what they’re used to.

“It was a job but we did it. It took the whole county almost. It was a lot of employees but we got it done.”

Do you plan on casting your ballot? If you plan on voting, here are a few links WOWK 13 News has compiled to help make your Election Day easier.

Here is how you can look up your precinct.

Here is how you can see if your polling place has changed.

Here is what acceptable forms of identification you will need to bring with you to the polling place.

For more election info, visit http://GoVoteWV.com.

