Here is where you can get free minority COVID-19 testing in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Free testing will be available for minorities in counties with COVID-19 hot spots.

As part of Gov. Justice’s initiative to increase virus testing among minorities. The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia National Guard announced locations for testing on June 12 and 13, 2020.

The testing will be held in Greenbrier, Hancock, Logan and Wood counties with support from local health departments and community partners at the following times and locations on June 12 and 13, 2020.

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Greenbrier County, Dorie Miller Park, 2300 Rosewood Avenue, Co Route 32/1, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Hancock County, Weirton Event Center, 3322 East Street, Weirton, WV 26062.

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Logan County, Cora Volunteer Fire Department, 28 Aldridge Branch, Logan, WV 25601

TDB, Wood County.

Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian or parent.

The testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties including asymptomatic individuals.

