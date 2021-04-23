Here’s the details on the rain that will make Saturday a bit soggy

(WOWK) – Rain showers will be the cause to pack the umbrella, galoshes and the rain coats if you’re going to be out and about on Saturday.

We’re expecting this to just be a general rain. There *might* be a rumble of thunder during the midday but no severe weather will occur. Severe weather is expected across the deep south closer to the Gulf of Mexico.

After the main batch of rain passes through, we expect some light sprinkles off and on into the evening. Then, we’ll see the rain wrap up through the night. There will be a brief sprinkle in the mountains of West Virginia during the morning on Sunday but dry for everyone by midday.

Rain totals will be relatively light with a solid half inch across most of the area. Some spots will be higher for the day.

Temperatures will be cool in the morning but no frost or freezing conditions!

The afternoon temps will be 10 to 12 degrees below normal as well.

As for the next chance of rain, we’ll see that Thursday and Friday of next week!