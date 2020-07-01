Here’s what you need to know about Charleston outdoor fields and courts reopening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All City of Charleston owned outdoor fields and courts are now open.
Mayor Amy Goodwin made the announcement July 1, 2020.
Social distancing guidelines remain in place. Folks must remain six feet apart, equipment sharing must be limited and gatherings of more than one hundred people are prohibited. Face masks must be worn. Restrooms currently remain closed.
“We are excited to open our outdoor courts and fields for outdoor recreation. We must, however, continue to follow strict social distancing guidelines so that we can continue to open things across our City while keeping folks safe.”Mayor Amy Goodwin
In addition to courts and fields being opened, Parks and Recreation staff will be conducting free outdoor classes and virtual programming throughout the summer beginning this week.
Here is what you need to know about outdoor classes and virtual programs:
Arts & Crafts
- Outdoors at North Charleston Community Center │ 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Generalized Strength & Conditioning (ages 15 & up)
- Outdoors at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center │ 3 p.m. Wednesdays
Senior Bingo
- Outdoors at North Charleston Community Center │ 12:30 p.m. Thursdays
Senior Pen Pal Program
- Bi-weekly program
Senior Strength & Conditioning
- Outdoors at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center │ 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays
- Outdoors at Kanawha City Community Center │ 12:30 p.m. Thursdays
Shotokan Karate
- Beginner Class: Outdoors at Kanawha City Community Center │5:30 p.m. Wednesdays
- Advanced Class: Outdoors at Kanawha City Community Center │6:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Stretch & Meditate Guided Exercise
- UC Softball Field │ 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays
- UC Softball Field │6 p.m. Fridays
Youth Basketball Skills
- ZOOM │6:30 p.m. Thursdays
For more information on all programs, call 304-348-6860.