Here’s what you need to know about Charleston outdoor fields and courts reopening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All City of Charleston owned outdoor fields and courts are now open.

Mayor Amy Goodwin made the announcement July 1, 2020.

Social distancing guidelines remain in place. Folks must remain six feet apart, equipment sharing must be limited and gatherings of more than one hundred people are prohibited. Face masks must be worn. Restrooms currently remain closed.

“We are excited to open our outdoor courts and fields for outdoor recreation. We must, however, continue to follow strict social distancing guidelines so that we can continue to open things across our City while keeping folks safe.” Mayor Amy Goodwin

In addition to courts and fields being opened, Parks and Recreation staff will be conducting free outdoor classes and virtual programming throughout the summer beginning this week.

Here is what you need to know about outdoor classes and virtual programs:

Arts & Crafts

Outdoors at North Charleston Community Center │ 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Generalized Strength & Conditioning (ages 15 & up)

Outdoors at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center │ 3 p.m. Wednesdays

Senior Bingo

Outdoors at North Charleston Community Center │ 12:30 p.m. Thursdays

Senior Pen Pal Program

Bi-weekly program

Senior Strength & Conditioning

Outdoors at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center │ 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Outdoors at Kanawha City Community Center │ 12:30 p.m. Thursdays

Shotokan Karate

Beginner Class: Outdoors at Kanawha City Community Center │5:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Advanced Class: Outdoors at Kanawha City Community Center │6:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Stretch & Meditate Guided Exercise

UC Softball Field │ 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays

UC Softball Field │6 p.m. Fridays

Youth Basketball Skills

ZOOM │6:30 p.m. Thursdays

For more information on all programs, call 304-348-6860.