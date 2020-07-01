Here’s what you need to know about Charleston outdoor fields and courts reopening

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All City of Charleston owned outdoor fields and courts are now open. 

Mayor Amy Goodwin made the announcement July 1, 2020. 

Social distancing guidelines remain in place. Folks must remain six feet apart, equipment sharing must be limited and gatherings of more than one hundred people are prohibited. Face masks must be worn. Restrooms currently remain closed.

“We are excited to open our outdoor courts and fields for outdoor recreation. We must, however, continue to follow strict social distancing guidelines so that we can continue to open things across our City while keeping folks safe.”

Mayor Amy Goodwin

In addition to courts and fields being opened, Parks and Recreation staff will be conducting free outdoor classes and virtual programming throughout the summer beginning this week.

Here is what you need to know about outdoor classes and virtual programs:

Arts & Crafts

  •  Outdoors at North Charleston Community Center │ 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays 

 Generalized Strength & Conditioning (ages 15 & up)

  • Outdoors at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center │ 3 p.m. Wednesdays 

Senior Bingo

  •  Outdoors at North Charleston Community Center │ 12:30 p.m. Thursdays

Senior Pen Pal Program

  • Bi-weekly program

Senior Strength & Conditioning

  •  Outdoors at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center │ 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays
  •  Outdoors at Kanawha City Community Center │ 12:30 p.m. Thursdays

Shotokan Karate

  • Beginner Class: Outdoors at Kanawha City Community Center │5:30 p.m.  Wednesdays
  • Advanced Class: Outdoors at Kanawha City Community Center │6:30 p.m. Wednesdays 

Stretch & Meditate Guided Exercise

  • UC Softball Field │ 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays 
  •  UC Softball Field │6 p.m.  Fridays 

Youth Basketball Skills

  •  ZOOM │6:30 p.m. Thursdays 

For more information on all programs, call 304-348-6860.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

