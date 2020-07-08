Breaking News
Here's what you need to know about West Virginia school re-entry's website
by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Education re-entry website is live.

The website features information on various icons including instruction, health, finances, special learning and transportation among the options. 

You can visit the West Virginia Department of Education website by clicking here.

