Here’s what you need to know about West Virginia school re-entry’s website

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Education re-entry website is live.
The website features information on various icons including instruction, health, finances, special learning and transportation among the options.
You can visit the West Virginia Department of Education website by clicking here.
