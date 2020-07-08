Here’s what you need to know about West Virginia school re-entry’s website

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Education re-entry website is live.

The website features information on various icons including instruction, health, finances, special learning and transportation among the options.

