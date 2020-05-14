Live Now
COVID-19 update with WV Gov. Justice
Coronavirus Updates

Here’s what’s opening in Ohio Friday

News

by: Kristine Varkony

Posted: / Updated:

OPENING MAY 15:

MORE: Coronavirus in Ohio: Reopening dates given for restaurants, bars, barbershops and salons

WHAT TO EXPECT:

  • Face coverings or masks of some kind are required for all workers
  • Establishment capacity limited
  • Waiting in car for appointment, rather than inside
  • Some establishments may require customers to wear masks
  • Possible limited hours of operation

Malls and other retail store re-opened Tuesday with similar regulations.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories