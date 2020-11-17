Here’s when and how to look for Monday night’s Leonid meteor shower

(WJZY/WOWK) – November skies will bring a bright spot to 2020 — actually, we could see about 10 to 15 bright spots an hour overnight Monday into Tuesday as the annual Leonid meteor shower peaks above the United States.

NASA says even though the number of meteors can be low, if you do see one it could be spectacular: “Leonids are also known for their fireballs and earthgrazer meteors. Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak. This is due to the fact that fireballs originate from larger particles of cometary material.” — NASA Solar System News

A burst of 1999 Leonid meteors as seen at 38,000 feet from Leonid Multi Instrument Aircraft Campaign (Leonid MAC) with 50 mm camera. Image Credit: NASA/Ames Research Center/ISAS/Shinsuke Abe and Hajime Yano

The annual Leonids #meteorshower, caused by Earth passing harmlessly through the debris left by comet Tempel-Tuttle, peaks in the pre-dawn hours tomorrow: https://t.co/a2NL7jmOIQ



Later in the week, watch for the crescent Moon near Saturn and Jupiter: https://t.co/BrqV1v3paR pic.twitter.com/B3qVCJxp4q — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) November 16, 2020

The event should be widely visible across much of the United States beginning around midnight, likely sending at least a dozen flares of light across the sky each hour.

In 2019, the view of the shower was hindered for many by the light of the moon. This year, a thin, crescent moon will only be 5% illuminated, making it easier to see the meteors. Below is a video of the 2019 display.

The forecast calls for clear skies across much of the United States, with the most likely spots for rainfall near the Canadian border.

While 15 visible showers an hour is a lot of activity, this year’s shower will be tame compared to those from 2001 and 2002, when thousands were visible, according Space.com.

The National Weather Service offers some tips on viewing, suggesting that watchers should give themselves at least an hour to monitor the skies. Your eyes will be adjusting for the first 20 to 30 minutes. Positioning yourself away from city lights will also make for darker skies. NWS suggests the most active period will be 2 a.m. to dawn.

