Here’s when you can visit West Virginia nursing homes

(WOWK) – Jennifer McCoy is awaiting the day she can visit her mother-in-law.

She could be able to visit her mother-in-law starting Wednesday, June 17, 2020, if a West Virginia nursing home has not had a positive COVID-19 case in 14-days, limited family visits will be allowed.

“We haven’t seen her since March 1. It’s really hard to not go see your loved ones. It’s hard to just talk on the phone and not being able to see them not being able to give them a hug,” McCoy said.

Visitors will have to make appointments, wear masks, and keep a proper social distance from their relatives.

