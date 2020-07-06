Here’s where COVID-19 testing sites are located in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Health has released an interactive map showing COVID-19 testing sites in the state.
The map shows a combination of private companies and retail sites, community health centers, and pop-up sites that offer testing.
The map shows sites in every county in Ohio. You can search by county or postal code.
Visit these sites to learn more about retail screening requirements:
To learn about upcoming pop-up tests, visit the link below:
Many sites require a pre-screening process, so make sure you check before going.
