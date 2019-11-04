Hershel “Woody” Williams to lead NYC Veterans Day Parade

NEW YORK, Ny. (WOWK) – The United War Veterans Council (UWVC) has announced West Virginia Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams will help lead this year’s New York City Veterans Day Parade.

Williams will be one of five grand marshals representing an era of service from World War II to the present day.

He was selected as a parade Grand Marshal for his distinguished military service and commitment to the veteran’s community.

The parade will take place on November 11th, 2019 along Fifth Avenue in the heart of Manhattan featuring over 300 marching units and 25,000 total participants from 30 states featuring veterans, military members, service organizations, youth cadets and top high school marching bands.

The New York City Veterans Day Parade is our nation’s largest event honoring service. Produced by the United War Veterans Council (UWVC), the Parade provides the public with the opportunity to salute our veterans and military.