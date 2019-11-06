High heating bills create hardship for low income families

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Cold temperatures lead to higher home heating bills. For some families those expenses can stretch beyond the limits of their budget.

But there are some places to turn for help. The Mountain Mission in Charleston, WV is one of them.

The Mountain Mission helps with emergency needs throughout the year. Case worker are available throughout the week to meet with people and determine if they are eligible. For information about their programs call 304-344-3407.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also has a utility assistance program. Customers can call DHHR Client Services at 1-800-642-8589 for more information.