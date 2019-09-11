High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area designation announced for Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK)- This week the designation of Fayette County as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area was announced. They join 22 other counties with the designation.

“We have advocated for Fayette County to receive this designation because of their unique qualifications in combatting the opioid crisis. Unfortunately, Hardy, Nicholas and Tucker counties did not receive the designation this year but we will continue to advocate for them in the future,” said Senator Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

The designation of the county means more federal money will come to programs that are trying to combat the opioid epidemic but it doesn’t come easy. The designation took the work of Senators, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart and local law enforcement agencies working together.

“The proven success of our HIDTA program is a direct result of the hard work of those on the frontlines of this fight, and the invaluable partnerships they’ve formed with law enforcement groups across the Nation,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart credited Operation Mountaineer Highway as an operation that showed the program Fayette County would be a good fit.

“I was happy to go to bat for Fayette County throughout the designation process, but it was Fayette County law enforcement that hit the ball out of the park,” said Stuart, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.