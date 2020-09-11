High School Football officially returns to tri-state area on Friday for most programs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Friday night will be a night to remember for our local sports world. For the first time this year, every state in our region will have officially opened up their high school football seasons. Here are some massive matchups our 13 sports zone cameras will be at.

Our game of the week features a huge MSAC showdown between Huntington and Cabell Midland.

Lincoln County and Ripley will also do battle under those Friday night lights.

Week 3 in Ohio sees Ironton look for its third straight victory as they host Coal Grove.

And football in Kentucky officially kicks off, as Greenup County makes the trip to Ashland.

And a reminder you can catch all the highlights, scores, and big plays right here tomorrow night at 11:15 only on the 13 sports zone.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.