High School Seniors worry they won’t be able to walk in graduation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s supposed to be one of the most memorable times in your life.. your senior year.

Capital High School Student Body President says, “It’s something that I kind of been grappling with for the last week or so trying to comprehend that I might not be able to come back, I didn’t realize that I would have to say goodbye so soon.”

After Governor Jim Justice schools would shut down until further notice.. many seniors are worried they won’t get to finish their high school career.

Callie Chamers who is Capital High School’s Senior Class President says, “all of our upper-classman friends, we see them get that moment, they get that final walk through the hallways, and we picture that being us.”

And yet this year – it probably won’t be. For these seniors – it’s not really the loss of the social things – lunch, athletics, visiting with friends.. it’s a sense of the reward for hard work – being jerked away.

Menon adds, “everything has kind of built up to this, both of us are supposed to be keynote speakers at our graduation. I’ve been looking forward to having a speech. Getting my chords, stuff like that, graduating highest honors. There really aren’t words to describe what I’m feeling.”

There’s still a shot at commencement – the official cancellation word hasn’t been issued here – yet. And these students say – the public can help them achieve a dream.

Chambers remains hopeful that people are staying away from each other or just trying to stay home so that we can get back and everyone can get back to their daily routine.”

“100 percent I am ready to come back to school which is a sentence that I didn’t think I would ever say,” Menon joked.