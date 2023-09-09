UPDATE (Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5:53 p.m.) – National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Northeastern Kanawha County until 8:45 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – There have been multiple reports of high water throughout Kanawha County amid a severe thunderstorm warning.

According to dispatchers, high water has been reported in Belle at the Kanawha Blvd Underpass, and in Marmet at the Go-Mart on MacCorkle Ave, Lens Creek Rd and Cemetery Dr.

If you encounter high water in the roadways, officials urge “turn around, don’t drown.”

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for portions of southern and eastern West Virginia until 2 a.m.