High winds and heavy rain for Saturday-Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WOWK) – Heavy rains and strong wind gusts await the area across Saturday and Sunday (October 26-27, 2019) according to the StormTracker 13 meteorologists.

A large system will move in from the south with sprinkles for some area football games Friday night, mainly along and south of I-64.

Showers are expected to lift south to north with a good chance of rain for most of us from early Saturday through mid afternoon. A break in the rain is anticipated for many areas, especially our West Virginia counties. Heavier rains will move across the area west to east after 11 p.m. along with the strongest wind gusts that this system should provide.

Projected wind gusts Sunday morning 12 a.m. from Stormtracker 13 Predictor model output

The StormTracker 13 meteorologists say any wind gusts above 30 miles per hour could possibly take down some tree limbs so there could be a few issues with that in terms of falling limbs or even a few spotty power outages.

Heavy rain crosses the area in a thin ribbon of downpours and gusty showers after midnight, crossing into Sunday morning as seen on Predictor model output.

Rainfall estimates are anywhere from a quarter inch of rain to more than an inch. Some pockets where drainage is poor could see brief issues with high water.

Stay tuned for any advisories and forecast updates from Stormtracker 13.