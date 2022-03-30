(WOWK) — Wind gusts Wednesday have already reached 40 miles per hour and are forecasted to jump that high again before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Several brush fires have been reported and some buildings have caught fire.

Wind gusts as of 6 p.m. Wednesday

The forecast calls for winds to pick up once again to about 40 miles per hour well after midnight.

Forecast wind gusts at 4:30 a.m. Thursday

More fires are now being detected by the hour from satellites which show up on our map shown below.

Red dots indicate hot spots, or fires

Smoke from fires in Tennessee and Virginia has been detected using VIPIR Real Time Radar. The blue areas on the image below indicates where smoke is present from fires to the south.

Smoke plume in blue from fires south of the WOWK-TV area

Rain will arrive after 12 a.m. Thursday in many areas which will help the situation, although it won’t be a lot of rain as shown on the weather models.

Projected rainfall through Friday morning

Winds will still blow 20 to 30 miles per hour on Thursday and up to 20 miles per hour Friday but the rain will certainly help and there will more cloud cover, more humidity and an occasional light shower on Friday morning as well as cooler temperatures.

The Red Flag Warning continues until 8 p.m. for most of the WOWK-TV viewing area which means simply, no open burning.

Red Flag fire weather warning for the region through 8 p.m. Wednesday

Stay up to date with the weather by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking the link directly below.