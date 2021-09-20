Highly contagious lung virus cases increasing among children

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – COVID numbers are on the rise and with the flu season on its way, health officials are concerned as they are seeing an increase in RSV.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus is a highly contagious seasonal virus that targets the lungs, and the Ohio Department of Health is seeing an uptick in RSV cases in children.

“From what we are hearing, the hospitals are starting to report an increased number of kids that are really sick that are having to be hospitalized with RSV,” said Lawrence County Health Department Public Information Officer, Debbie Fisher.

The virus comes with typical cold symptoms like coughing, a fever and a runny nose, but it can be dangerous for infants and toddlers.



There is no vaccine for RSV, but the way to prevent it is the same as preventing any virus, includingfrequent handwashing, social distancing and wearing a mask.

