HIMG offers tips to help prevent heart disease

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG) is hosting health presentations throughout the month of February to raise awareness for heart disease.

Dr. Sarah Stevens, a clinical and health psychologist, met with members from the local community to present, what she calls, “Cupid’s Tips for Loving Your Heart.” The presentation featured symptoms and steps to take to help prevent heart disease.

Symptoms of Heart Disease are as follows:

Pain in the back, neck, jaw, shoulder, or under the arm.

Crushing abdominal pain.

Shortness of breath

Sudden and unexplained sweating.

Dizziness.

Unusual physical fatigue.

Dr. Stevens explains that stress is a major contributor to Heart Disease.

Stress is one of the number one factors that does contribute to heart disease, as well as if you are a patient that does have congestive heart failure, your stress level can affect how well you’re able to care for yourself and your disease progression. Dr. Sarah Stevens

Adapting to a healthier lifestyle is one solution to the disease. One of the keys to keeping up with the lifestyle choice is to eliminate words such as diet, lose, exercise, and opportunity. In place of these words, individuals are encouraged to use positive phrases to avoid becoming discouraged.

