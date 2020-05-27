Historic SpaceX launch postponed because of stormy weather

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (AP/WOWK) — The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship is postponed.

The next attempt for launch will be at 3:22 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 30, 2020. If there is the danger of severe weather, the next attempt at launch will be Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight into orbit was been called off with 16 minutes to go Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the countdown because of the danger of lightning and the potential threat of electrical static.

The spacecraft was set to blast off Wednesday afternoon for the International Space Station, ushering in a new era in commercial spaceflight and putting NASA back in the business of launching astronauts from U.S. for the first time in nearly a decade.

Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian rockets to carry astronauts to and from the space station.

