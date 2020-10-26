Hit and Run in Fayetteville, WV has police asking for help from the public

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Officers with the Fayetteville, WV Police Department are looking for a tractor-trailer after a crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 19 and Whitewater Ave. around 5:43 a.m this morning.

Investigators said a collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger car leaving the driver of the car seriously injured. The truck left the scene of the crash.

At this time, the name of the victim was not released.

Officers are asking for help from anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to contact Patrolman T.L. Farley with the Fayetteville Police Department at (304)-574-0255. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia on the organization’s website.

