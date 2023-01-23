CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The first-ever “Bluey” live theater tour in the United States is making a stop in Charleston, West Virginia, this summer!

The event “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show!” will be at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia on Thursday, June 8, 2023 with the show beginning at 6 p.m. According to Clay Center officials, general public ticket sales will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m., with Clay Center Concert Club pre-sale tickets becoming available at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

According to the Clay Center, the live show will feature the Heeler family – Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli – in a new original story from Bluey creator Joe Brumm with new music from the show’s composer Joff Brush.

The Emmy® Award-winning series “Bluey” is an Australian animated series created for preschoolers that first premiered in 2018. In the US, the show is airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel and Disney+. The live stage show originally premiered in Brisbane, Australia.

For more information on the performance and tickets, visit the Clay Center’s website.