LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Holden man was arrested on Sunday, for attempting to fight customers in a Kroger parking lot and public intoxication.

Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say they observed Cameron Tomblin taking aggressive stances and trying to fight customers as they left a Kroger store in Holden.

Photo courtesy Logan County Sheriff’s Department

Tomblin has been charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and obstructing a police officer.