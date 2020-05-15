Homeless shelters receive on site COVID-19 testing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With the close quarters of homeless shelters, health officials decided it was time to step up coronavirus testing.

“The virus is still out there and we know that we need to remain vigilant as the months go on. We need to stay on it and stay working with those populations.” said Christine Teague, program director of CAMC’s Ryan White program.

To date, no one in Charleston’s homeless population has contracted the virus. Shelters, like the YWCA’s, have been taking extra precautions to make sure everyone is educated on social distancing and good hygiene.

“I think when you really explain to clients how people transmit this virus and how lethal it can be, they buy in,” explained Debby Weinstein, CEO of YWCA of Charleston, “They don’t want to be sick. they want to resolve homelessness in their life.”

Testing results come back within 20 minutes. While no positive cases have been found so far, health care experts know there’s still a long road ahead.

“This is kind of a snapshot in time that we’re going to work with folks but it only takes one case at a time to really ignite the fire until we’ve had the tools to contain it.” Teague said.

West Virginia Health Right told 13 News all testing is expected to be completed by the middle of next week.

