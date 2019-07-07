Homeowner chases down and detains burglar

KINCAID, WV (WOWK)- In Fayette County deputies have arrested Jeffrey Boyd Witt, 41 of Oak Hill after they say he broke into a home early Sunday morning.

The homeowner chased Witt out of his home and detained him until deputies arrived and police say the whole thing was caught on home security camera footage.

Witt is now being charged with a felony offense of Burglary and has been transported to the Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.