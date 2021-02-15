Homeowner escapes house fire in St. Albans

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A homeowner escaped a house fire by breaking out of his window early Monday morning in St. Albans.

Officials say the house caught fire around 4:30 a.m. off Bridgeview Way.

Family members say the homeowner made it out safely, but family members say he lost three animals in the fire.

Several fire departments responded to the scene but had some trouble getting to the house due to icy conditions on the roads.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.