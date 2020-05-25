Honor your veterans in WOWK 13’s Memorial Day photo gallery

Alfred Francis Pearson. Fought in both Belgium and France in WWI.

PFC Hubert Patterson, 101st Airborne.

Cpl. John L. Gibbs. South Korea, 1967.

Oscar Dewey Jackson. He fought Belgium and France in WWI.

S.P.C Chazray Clark

Cpl Norbert J. Noon, WWII Korean Conflict United States Army

Joshua Blackburn. He served in the Middle East and was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, among other places.

U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Raymond Blackburn. He served on the U.S.S. Boxer during the atom bomb testing in the Bikini Atoll.

