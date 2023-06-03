VIDEO: Funeral for Deputy Tom Baker

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It has been one year since a Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy lost his life in the line of duty.

Deputy Tom Baker was killed on the evening of Friday, June 3, 2022, in a shooting with two suspects. Baker, Cpl. J. Ellison and three others responded to a complaint about destruction of property in the Birch River area of Nicholas County. A criminal complaint states deputies were advised the two suspects were allegedly “held up in a camper with a possible 9mm AR-15.”

The Sheriff’s Department says deputies pursued the two suspects and discharged a Taser before the suspects began firing at the officers. Deputy Tom Baker was struck in the back and Cpl. J. Ellison was shot in the leg. Deputy Baker was killed, and Cpl. Josh Ellison was treated and released.

One of the suspects was also killed.

Days after the shooting, a vigil was held for Baker, which his wounded colleague, Ellison, attended.

“It meant a lot; Tom was a great man and he would have done it for me so I wanted to do it for him,” Ellison told WOWK 13 News at the vigil.