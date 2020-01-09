Honoring officers on ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Day’

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Holiday Inn & Suites cook free lunch for officers on ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.’

“Obviously the pay isn’t there a lot of times,” says Lieutenant Stan Miller, who has been an officer with South Charleston P.D. for 30 years. “Hours are crappy sometimes, and bad things happen sometimes… but it’s all about helping people.”

Miller says working for the department is something he’s always felt called to do. Even when times get tough.

“These guys go out every day and don’t know if they’re coming home,” says Hope Carroll, General Manager of Holiday Inn & Suites. “We want them to know how important they are.”

The South Charleston Police Department is looking for new recruits. If you would like to apply you can do so here: https://cityofsouthcharleston.com/departments/police-department/