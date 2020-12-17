Honoring Ptlm. Johnson: Free adoptions at Kanawha-Charleston Human Association

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A local business donated $5,000 to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) to honor Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson.
Beginning at noon on Friday, Dec. 18, the KCHA will hold a weekend adoption event at 1248 Greenbrier Street, where all fees will be covered by this donation.
Local small business owners Meredith and Leslie Thomas of Best Electric, LLC made the generous donation.
“Officer Johnson had a profound love for animals, and she would be thrilled that this partnership will allow more animals to become adopted and find their forever homes. We appreciate this donation from Best Electric, LLC and encourage folks to adopt new furry friends this weekend,” said Charleston Chief of Police Tyke Hunt.
