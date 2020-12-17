Nominate a Remarkable Woman

Honoring Ptlm. Johnson: Free adoptions at Kanawha-Charleston Human Association

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
APTOPIX Puerto Rico Hurricane Abandoned Animals_1518440998621

In this Dec. 15, 2017 photo, puppies stand in a cage at the Canita Sanctuary, which houses hundreds of abandoned dogs and cats after it suffered some damage from Hurricane Maria almost three months ago, where they are protected from euthanasia in Guayama, Puerto Rico. Abandoned animals are overwhelming Puerto Rico’s shelters, which were already […]

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A local business donated $5,000 to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) to honor Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

Beginning at noon on Friday, Dec. 18, the KCHA will hold a weekend adoption event at 1248 Greenbrier Street, where all fees will be covered by this donation.

Local small business owners Meredith and Leslie Thomas of Best Electric, LLC made the generous donation.

“Officer Johnson had a profound love for animals, and she would be thrilled that this partnership will allow more animals to become adopted and find their forever homes. We appreciate this donation from Best Electric, LLC and encourage folks to adopt new furry friends this weekend,” said Charleston Chief of Police Tyke Hunt.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS