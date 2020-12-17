Honoring Ptlm. Johnson: Free adoptions at Kanawha-Charleston Human Association

In this Dec. 15, 2017 photo, puppies stand in a cage at the Canita Sanctuary, which houses hundreds of abandoned dogs and cats after it suffered some damage from Hurricane Maria almost three months ago, where they are protected from euthanasia in Guayama, Puerto Rico. Abandoned animals are overwhelming Puerto Rico’s shelters, which were already […]

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A local business donated $5,000 to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) to honor Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

Beginning at noon on Friday, Dec. 18, the KCHA will hold a weekend adoption event at 1248 Greenbrier Street, where all fees will be covered by this donation.

Local small business owners Meredith and Leslie Thomas of Best Electric, LLC made the generous donation.

“Officer Johnson had a profound love for animals, and she would be thrilled that this partnership will allow more animals to become adopted and find their forever homes. We appreciate this donation from Best Electric, LLC and encourage folks to adopt new furry friends this weekend,” said Charleston Chief of Police Tyke Hunt.