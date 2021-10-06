Hoover, GW win WVSSAC State Golf titles

WHEELING, WV (WOWK) – Champions were crowned Wednesday as the WVSSAC State Golf Tournament concluded at the Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.
Herbert Hoover claimed the Class AA team championship with a score of +72, nine strokes ahead of second place Winfield (+81). Roane County finished 6th with a score of +153. Point Pleasant finished 8th at +174.
George Washington claimed the Class AAA team championship with a score of +59. Cabell Midland finished in 2nd with a score of +67. Hurricane finished 7th with a score of +92.
In the individual tournament, Hoover’s Bryson Beavers wins with Class AA title with a score of +13. Cabell Midland’s Cameron Jarvis finished runner-up in AAA with a score of +13, one stroke behind Woodrow Wilson’s Zan Hill.
Class AAA individual results:
Class AA individual results:
Class A individual results:
Full results can be found here.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.