Hoover, GW win WVSSAC State Golf titles

WHEELING, WV (WOWK) – Champions were crowned Wednesday as the WVSSAC State Golf Tournament concluded at the Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

Herbert Hoover claimed the Class AA team championship with a score of +72, nine strokes ahead of second place Winfield (+81). Roane County finished 6th with a score of +153. Point Pleasant finished 8th at +174.

George Washington claimed the Class AAA team championship with a score of +59. Cabell Midland finished in 2nd with a score of +67. Hurricane finished 7th with a score of +92.

In the individual tournament, Hoover’s Bryson Beavers wins with Class AA title with a score of +13. Cabell Midland’s Cameron Jarvis finished runner-up in AAA with a score of +13, one stroke behind Woodrow Wilson’s Zan Hill.

