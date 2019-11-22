HospiceCare helps people process grief around the holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The holidays can be a time of fun and joy but they can also be difficult for people struggling to cope with the loss of a loved one.

For many people Christmas trees and twinkling lights spark a sense of joy and excitment. But for those facing the holidays after losing a loved one it can bring about feelings that are tough to face.

“You have the happiness of the Christmas season and the hope of a new year while you are grieving the loss of a loved one, that can be a little conflict with your emotions,” explained Mike Dupay, the Driector of Bereavement at HospiceCare in Charleston, WV. The organization hosts support group meetings twice a week in the Wallace Grief Support and Education Center. The group meets year round but this time of year the focus is on ways to handle the holidays.

“A lot of it is maybe changing the tradition and the rituals,” Dupay said. “Just to not do things traditionally as they did in the past and establish a new tradition and new rituals.”

He said one of the best things individuals can do is share their grief with others.

“Get your feelings and experiences validated as a normal experiences and just receive the love and support from the community,” he said.

Dupay said even if your loved one passed away several years ago it is normal to still experience feelings of sadness.

“Over the course of time your grief experience may diminish but it is never fully gone,” Dupay said. “It is always there and you reconcile that within your personhood and really it is a lifelong journey.”

For information about the free support groups at HospiceCare call 304-768-8523. Registration is required.

There is also an upcoming event planned to help children deal with grief around the holidays. Learn more about that here.