HospiceCare asks community to send words of encouragement for employees

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) A few words of encouragement can go a long way when it comes to getting through a difficult time. HospiceCare is asking for the community’s help to boost employee morale as they continue to care for patients and their families.

A post on social media this week from HospiceCare asked the community to send words of hope. It started with a simple idea.

“We thought maybe we should write the teachers and the principals and ask them to couple with their daily activities an opportunity to recognize some healthcare professionals that are in the wake of this crisis and on the front lines,” said Chris Rawlings, CEO HospiceCare. “Just to raise employee morale during this time and let them know that even though there is this whole world of crisis around us and this kind of sense of panic that there are still people out there praying for them and helping.”

One of the biggest challenges for staff right now is doing the difficult work they do without the help of volunteers. They are still caring for up to 360 people daily and their families.

“Our volunteer activities are suspended,” said Rawlings. “We’ve also reached out to our volunteers to take this opportunity to recognize the staff and the impact they are having with patients.”

They hope that over the next few weeks they’ll be flooded with messages from people of all ages giving the staff a much needed boost.

There are several ways to get your messages of encouragement to HospiceCare.

HospiceCare encourages people to post messages and pictures here on their Facebook page, e-mail them to volunteers@hospicecarewv.org, and send or drop off cards and letters to the Main Office at 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387, or at the Greenbrier Valley Office, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.