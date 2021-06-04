Hot weekend in store plus a look at beach weather for June 5-6

(WOWK) — Heading into the first full weekend of June mother nature is wasting no time and cranking up the heat!
The weather looks hot and dry Saturday with only a chance for some scattered storms late Sunday. Overall this will be great for all kinds of outdoor activities. The normal High is 80° so this is considered extreme heat. Don’t overdo it outside.
Meanwhile for those heading off to the beach, the forecast calls for showers and storms especially on Saturday but there should be more breaks in the showers on Sunday.
The water temperatures continue to rise well into the 70s along the Carolina beaches which is great for swimming.
Here is a look at more in-depth beach forecasts from our network of Nexstar Television stations. We have the beaches blanketed with stations and you can find your area of interest below:
Meanwhile don’t forget no matter where you are to use a good sunscreen on these hot sunny days so you don’t end up inside with a nasty sunburn at the end of the day or skin damage that shows up later in life.
