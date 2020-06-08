Hottest Temperatures of Year to Strike this Week!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s about to get very hot in our region – the hottest air of the year!

The big heat arrives Tuesday! It’ll still be a toasty day on Monday, with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will be low though, which will keep it from feeling oppressive. However, an area of high pressure will shift to our east by Monday night, which will give us a southwest breeze – a much hotter and more humid air flow!

As a result, air temperatures will be in the lower 90s Tuesday, with heat index values between 95 and 100 as a result of the humidity! This will also take place on Wednesday!

Aside from a brief isolated storm Tuesday, we’re dry until late Wednesday, when a cold front will pass through. This front will be affiliated with a strong area of low pressure. It’ll be a blustery day Wednesday, with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. A few strong storms will be possible as this front passes, but much cooler and less humid air will follow behind the front for Thursday!

At this point, damaging winds are the primary focus of severe weather Wednesday – the threat doesn’t look too high, but a few locations will likely see some gusty winds with showers and thunderstorms. We’ll keep an eye on it for you in the StormTracker 13 Weather Lab!