Apartment fire breaks out in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – An apartment building caught on fire around shortly before 6:30 am, August 15, 2019 on the corner of Virginia Street and Bradford Street.

The fire is believed to have begun on the second floor of the building which was vacant.

A man, woman and dog were inside their apartment on the first floor when firefighters busted down the door to evacuate them. 13 News Reporter Haley Kosik spoke to the man who said at first he thought someone was breaking into their apartment. They had no idea the building was on fire.

Smoke alarms were going off on the second floor, but on the first floor were not.

The Charleston Fire Department put out the fire roughly within 30 minutes.

At this time there is no indication of what started the fire.

Charleston Fire have begun their investigation.

