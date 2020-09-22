House fire causes powerline damage in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Several local fire departments responded to a house fire near Vale Vista Circle in Huntington Monday night.

According to the Green Valley fire chief, Green Valley, Ohio River Road, Barboursville, and the Ona Volunteer fire department all responded to a call of a vehicle fire around 10:30 p.m. When the crews arrived the fire had spread to a vacant home.

The fire was was under control in less than an hour. There have been no reports of injuries, but a nearby powerline was damaged.

Green Valley fire chief says they believe the fire started in a van that was parked near the home. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

