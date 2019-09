CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of a house fire that happened shortly after 6 am along Ruffner Road.

Large flames could be spotted from MacCorkle Avenue just before University of Charleston.

At this time, injuries are unknown. Neighbors explained that the home was abandoned and homeless people frequented it often.

The Charleston Fire Department has begun its investigation.

This is a developing story. Follow 13 News online, on air and on the 13 News app for the latest updates.