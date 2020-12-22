House fire reported in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Fire Department is on scene of a house fire on 7th Ave in Huntington.

Cabell County Dispatch tells 13 News that the home is fully engulfed. They also said there are no injuries to report at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

