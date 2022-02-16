FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a press briefing to discuss inflation in the country and its impact on families and small businesses across the Bluegrass State.

Last week, Nexstar reported that year-over-year inflation rate of consumer prices rose by 7.5% in January, which was the largest amount in 40 years. This means that the current price levels are costing the typical family about $250 a month in extra spending.

One cause of the rising inflation rates is supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With several companies and businesses having to raise their own prices as the prices they pay for their supplies go up.

In West Virginia, local farmers told Nexstar they are also feeling the affects of rising prices, especially when it comes to supplies and fertilizer as well as access to meat packing facilities.