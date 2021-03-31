How Biden’s infrastructure plan will impact our region

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – President Joe Biden laid out a massive infrastructure plan Wednesday that’s being described as one of the most ambitious federal spending proposals in American history.

The administration’s goal is to modernize the nation’s roads, bridges and even aging schools. All of which are issues in the Tri-State.

“The American Jobs Plan will modernize 20,000 miles of highways, roads and main streets that are in difficult, difficult shape right now. ” said, President Biden.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine signed a new, two year transportation budget, which would set aside $2.4 billion for local road improvements.

Last week on Inside West Virginia Politics, Senator Shelley Moore Capito spoke of how she got some federal money for transportation projects in the Mountain State. “I was able to get some money in their specifically for the complettion of Cooridor – H and the Appalachian highway system. Also got some money for some bridges. We have a lot of difficient bridges in the state.” said, Capito.

Cooridor J would cut an hour off a trip to DC, which could boost tourism in West Virginia.

Senator Capito also expressed her concerns with the President’s proposal. “I’m worried that the president is going to bulk all of these together into his three trillion dollar package. Which includes a lot of other things, and that’s going to be a problem.” she said.

The Biden administration says the proposal would be paid for by an overhaul of the nation’s corporate tax policy; etting up a clash in Congress. Minority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R) Kentucky, saying, “It’s called infrastructure. But inside the Trojan horse is gonna be more borrowed money, and massive tax increases on all the productive parts of our economy.”

President Biden says although the plan is ambitious, it can be done. “It’s big. Yes. It’s bold. Yes. And we can get it done.” he said.

President Biden says he’ll meet with Republicans to discuss his plan and he’s open to ideas — as long as they don’t include tax increases for individuals making less than 400-thousand dollars a year.

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.