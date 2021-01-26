How many doses are in the COVID-19 vials?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is leading in the nation when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. Part of the reason is because more vaccine doses are being used out of the vials than originally expected.

Almost 70% of the time, the COVID-19 vaccine vials have six doses instead of five. This is helping to get more people vaccinated.

Since the COVID-19 vaccine has rolled out, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the extra dose in the vials.

“Early on, Pfizer put it out that there was an extra dose in their bottle and gave that approval for that extra dose. However, Moderna, we noticed when we were drawing up those vials that there were extra doses. Sometimes up to two doses,” Patrica Collet, Community Care West Virginia said.

Therefore, numbers across the state show places are 100 percent vaccinated for the first dose.

“Go ahead and let our health departments and other teams know that you can get the full dose out of the Pfizer vials which is 0.3 milliliters,” Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia State Health Officer said.

Dr. Amjad, who also works with the COVID-19 task force says she does have some concerns.

“We are a little nervous about that if they cut down the number of vials that they ship out and not every vial has six doses,” Dr. Amjad said.

Health experts believe in addition to the extra doses, the West Virginia leads in vaccinations because everyone is working together to help everyone get back to their normal routines.

“We’re all about getting shots in the arms and we are about not wasting one precious vaccine at this point because it’s very crucial we get all these vaccines out to everyone as soon as we can,” Collet said.

The state gets a shipment of doses every week and the goal is to give out all the doses before they go bad.