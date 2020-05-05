How to apply for emergency pandemic unemployment benefits available May 6

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginians who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits and are eligible for pandemic emergency unemployment benefits can apply for a 13-week extension on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

The additional weeks of benefits are provided through the CARES Act and will be available to individuals who previously collected federal or state unemployment benefits but have exhausted them.

“Unemployed workers can apply for pandemic emergency unemployment benefits on their own starting Wednesday. We’ll contact folks who have exhausted their benefits and let them know that they can apply for the extension,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner for WorkForce West Virginia. “Our hearts go out to everyone who has had to wait patiently to apply for benefits. Folks can be assured they will be made whole.”

Individuals eligible for benefits will receive the same amount of unemployment compensation they received in previous weeks in addition to the $600 in weekly assistance.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants may apply for the extension starting 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by visiting www.workforcewv.org.

Use the application for “PEUC Extra 13 Weeks Here” tile on the front page.

To learn more about benefits, visit www.workforcewv.org/cares-act-questions.

