How to keep local news in your Facebook feed

In early January, Facebook announced a major change to its news feed, now prioritizing posts from family and friends, as opposed to ones from brands and publishers.

Because of this, there’s a chance that some 13 News stories and posts may not show up in your news feed like they did before the updates.

If you’d like to continue seeing our stories, there are a few things you can do:

Smartphones/Tablets:

Open your Facebook app Select the three-line menu icon Scroll to the bottom and select “settings” Select “News Feed Preferences” Select “Prioritize Who to See First” Select “WOWK 13 News” from the choices that appear. You can also choose anyone else you want to see at the top of your feed. Select “Done” in the upper right-hand corner

Desktop/Laptop Computers: