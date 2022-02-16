CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An agreement has been reached on how cities and counties throughout West Virginia should allocate any potential funds or judgements received in settlements from lawsuits against opioid makers, distributors and other parties in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, his office and representatives from states and cities across the state agreed to a memorandum of understanding. The MOU will create a “private, nonstock, nonprofit foundation” to distribute potential settlement or judgement funds.

“The communities of our state have been ravaged by the wrongdoing of those within the pharmaceutical supply chain,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “With this MOU, West Virginia has dramatically improved its ability to speak with a united voice and take actions to protect all the citizens of our state from this epidemic.”

Morrisey’s office says an agreement such as this MOU is required by the West Virginia Mass Litigation Panel to be eligible for any money the state could receive from the lawsuits.

According to the attorney general’s office, the foundation would receive 72.5% of the potential settlements while 24.5% would go toward local governments. Morrisey’s office says 3% of the funds would be held in escrow by the state.

“Through our efforts, West Virginia is positioning itself to receive more opioid settlement dollars for our citizens to address this epidemic than virtually any other state in the nation. I’ve always said that West Virginians must be put first in any lawsuit related to opioids, and they will. We are honoring our promises to West Virginia.

Morrisey says the foundation will be managed by 11 board members, five of whom will be appointed by the state and confirmed by the State Senate. to determine the other six members, the MOU will establish six regions in the state and one member will be selected from each region.