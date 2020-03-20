Human Remains found in Florida tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS — Human remains found in the Florida panhandle earlier this week have been tentatively identified as those of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on Wednesday, Florida law enforcement responded to a report of a deceased boy in Pace, Florida. An autopsy tentatively identified the boy as Gannon.

Santa Rosa County Sgt. Rich Aloy said Tuesday morning a road construction worker discovered the body just off of Highway 90 near the Escambia River bridge.

Police have not said how Gannon’s body got to Flordia.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Michael Allen said he filed new formal charges against Letecia Stauch on Friday.

The new charges include first-degree murder after deliberation which would mean life in prison without the possibility of parole and eight counts of criminal violence for the alleged use of a firearm, blunt instrument, knife or sharp object and for causing the death of Gannon Stauch. These charges are in addition to Letecia Stauch original four charges.

“This development doesn’t mean the investigation comes to an end, this still remains a very active investigation so if anyone has any credible tips to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office,” Allen explained.

Letecia Stauch next court appearance is April 14 at 3 p.m.

“We met with the family earlier today and they are obviously distraught with this information and they were still holding out hope that Gannon would come home alive despite the original charges in this case and they are struggling and they rightfully would be considering the circumstances of this case,” Allen said. “It’s tragic and our hearts go out to them.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is now asking anyone who saw Letecia Stauch in Pace or Pensacola, Florida, between February 3 and 5 to contact them. The sheriff’s office tip line is 719-520-6666.

Stauch, Gannon’s stepmother, is facing first-degree murder and other charges in connection with his disappearance. She was arrested on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Stauch reported Gannon missing on January 27.